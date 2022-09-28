Maryland Companies Announce New Business While Continuing to Cultivate Community Relations

The Maryland Marketing Partnership, created by Governor Larry Hogan in 2016 to help drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that are part of the partnership.

"As Maryland businesses continue to expand their operations, it is truly heartwarming to see how they have remained steadfast in their humanitarian nature," said Tom Riford, executive director of the Maryland Marketing Partnership. "From workplace awards to kindness campaigns to scholarship opportunities, these companies promote the true spirit of Maryland by reinvesting into their communities."

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, is leading construction for the team building Guardian House, a historic renovation in downtown Baltimore that will allocate a portion of the units for the city's first responders. Toby Bozzuto spoke at the groundbreaking on September 7, stating, "Our mission is to create sanctuary for those we serve. In this case, we are creating sanctuary for those who serve us."

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, was featured in an Inc. Magazine article as a Best Workplace for its steadfast resiliency in hiring and retention amidst the challenges of the post-pandemic Great Resignation. Cloudforce also welcomed over 80 guests at its inaugural Reinvent the Wheel, a networking soiree sponsoring the Prince George's County Chapter of the Maryland Tech Council. Incoming freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park, Naomi Kaul was named the recipient of Cloudforce's Future Force 2022 $5,000 scholarship. Naomi's 3-minute video entry outlined her idea for a device that would monitor and protect the safety of vital medicines and vaccinations during shipment worldwide.

Eastern Watersports, based in Middle River, had its general manager Kailyne Johlitz featured in The Baltimore Banner sharing her favorite spots in Baltimore to get out on the water. Beginning in September, all Eastern Watersports locations are open on weekends only for kayak, paddle board, sailing catamaran, and jet ski rentals. Visit Eastern Watersports at Middle River (1923 Old Eastern Ave.); Dundee Creek (7400 Graces Quarters Road); Hammerman Beach (7200 Graces Quarters Road), or Port Covington Marina (321 E. Cromwell Street). The company is also offering sunset guided group kayak tours all month long at its Dundee Creek location; reserve your tour at Easternwatersports.com.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson, is going nationwide! The Maryland retailer recently announced products from its official Hershey collection will soon be available in 84 IT'SUGAR stores across the country, including the location in New York City's Times Square. The company also continues to grow its family of partner brands and is preparing to launch new collaborations with Morton Salt and Frederick-based Flying Dog Brewery this fall. Looking ahead to the holiday season, companies seeking unique employee gift ideas are encouraged to reach out to newbusiness@routeoneapparel.com before Oct. 31 to confirm their custom orders.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms, announced the Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation signed two full-building leases for the site of their first elementary school in Anne Arundel County. The combined space at 1503 and 1513 Signature Drive totals 72,120 square feet, and initial kindergarten through fifth-grade classes are expected to begin at Arundel Overlook in fall 2023. The Sherwin-Williams Company has also signed two leases with St. John Properties, Inc. at Timonium Exchange in Baltimore County and Magothy Beach Plaza in Anne Arundel County, totaling approximately 13,000 square feet of space. A space serving primarily commercial paint contractors is planned for Timonium Exchange as well as retail space at Magothy Beach Plaza.

SECU, based in Linthicum Heights and Maryland's largest credit union, will launch its third annual, month-long kindness campaign, Kindness Connects. In October, SECU aims to inspire 250,000 acts of kindness in honor of each of its members. Employees, members, and the general public are encouraged to perform acts of kindness via complimentary Kindness Kits, which can be requested online at secukindness.org or picked up at a local SECU financial center. For every kit requested, the SECU MD Foundation will donate $5 to Special Olympics Maryland and Kennedy Krieger Institute, up to $50,000 total.

TEDCO, based in Columbia, invested in pre-seed technology startup Treevo, and the first of Maryland's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funds in Medcura. Two of its portfolio companies were also spotlighted on ABC7 Good Morning Washington, STEER Tech, and CyDeploy. TEDCO hosted an inaugural Tech Fair with some of the largest tech companies showcasing how their platform can benefit underserved entrepreneurs and help to grow their businesses. View TEDCO's Tech Fair recap video on TEDCO's YouTube Channel.

The University System of Maryland (USM), based in Baltimore and the state's public higher education system, welcomed students, faculty, and staff this fall with new leadership and a number of system-wide initiatives that hold promise for future growth and innovation. All USM institutions are open with in-person instruction—though continuing to monitor the latest COVID and monkeypox trends with local, state, and federal health officials. Fall classes began at USM institutions on Aug. 29. The 2022-23 academic year marks the initial implementation of the USM's new, student-centered "Vision 2030: From Excellence to Preeminence" Strategic Plan. The system welcomes new leaders at two universities: UMBC President Valerie Sheares Ashby and Salisbury University President Carolyn "Lyn" Ringer Lepre.

