248 aircraft registered under Vietnamese nationality: CAAV

VIETNAM, September 27 -

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has registered 248 aircraft under Vietnamese nationality so far this year, up six from the same period last year.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has the largest fleet with 102 jets, followed by Vietjet (77), Bamboo Airways (29) and Pacific Airlines (14).

The CAAV also reported that the number of air passengers reached 9.1 million in September, a 9.3 per cent decline from the previous month as the summer holiday has ended. The figure included 1.6 million foreign passengers, up 10.2 per cent month-on-month; and 7.5 million domestic passengers, down 12.6 per cent.

Some 106,000 tonnes of cargo went through airports this month, up 2.9 per cent. The volume included 84,500 tonnes of international cargo and 22,000 tonnes of domestic goods, up 2.9 per cent and 19.3 per cent, respectively. — VNS