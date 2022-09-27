Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,987 in the last 365 days.

248 aircraft registered under Vietnamese nationality: CAAV

VIETNAM, September 27 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has registered 248 aircraft under Vietnamese nationality so far this year, up six from the same period last year.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has the largest fleet with 102 jets, followed by Vietjet (77), Bamboo Airways (29) and Pacific Airlines (14).

The CAAV also reported that the number of air passengers reached 9.1 million in September, a 9.3 per cent decline from the previous month as the summer holiday has ended. The figure included 1.6 million foreign passengers, up 10.2 per cent month-on-month; and 7.5 million domestic passengers, down 12.6 per cent.

Some 106,000 tonnes of cargo went through airports this month, up 2.9 per cent. The volume included 84,500 tonnes of international cargo and 22,000 tonnes of domestic goods, up 2.9 per cent and 19.3 per cent, respectively. — VNS

You just read:

248 aircraft registered under Vietnamese nationality: CAAV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.