Zhejiang Int’l Trade Exhibition, Export Fair to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI - The 2022 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 10th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, will open at Hà Nội’s International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

The 4,000s.qm expo will comprise 130 booths run by more than 100 exhibitors, displaying products in hardware and machinery, textiles and inputs, interior and exterior furniture, electronics and household appliances.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Hà Nội, the three-day event will feature various side events, such as a seminar on e-commerce from China’s perspective: lessons and practices; a symposium on international trade promotion in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and a Việt Nam-China business matching model in the new context; and a bicycle test tour.

Launched in 2011, the expo has been a platform not only for product exhibition and promotion but also for Việt Nam and China to strengthen economic and cultural exchange and multifaceted cooperation between their localities. VNS