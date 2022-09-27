Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,928 in the last 365 days.

Zhejiang Int’l Trade Exhibition, Export Fair to take place in Hà Nội

 

HÀ NỘI - The 2022 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 10th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, will open at Hà Nội’s International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

The 4,000s.qm expo will comprise 130 booths run by more than 100 exhibitors, displaying products in hardware and machinery, textiles and inputs, interior and exterior furniture, electronics and household appliances.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Hà Nội, the three-day event will feature various side events, such as a seminar on e-commerce from China’s perspective: lessons and practices; a symposium on international trade promotion in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and a Việt Nam-China business matching model in the new context; and a bicycle test tour.

Launched in 2011, the expo has been a platform not only for product exhibition and promotion but also for Việt Nam and China to strengthen economic and cultural exchange and multifaceted cooperation between their localities. VNS

You just read:

Zhejiang Int’l Trade Exhibition, Export Fair to take place in Hà Nội

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.