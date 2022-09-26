DC Health partners with Children’s National Hospital to provide childhood vaccination clinics beginning October 3, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, DC Health announced that from October 3 through November 18, 2022, it will offer childhood vaccination clinics at five locations around the city. The clinics are designed to ensure that any child who is excluded from school because that child is still noncompliant with the District’s school vaccination policy can receive a vaccination and return to school.

The new vaccination clinics were established through a partnership with Children’s National, which operates a network of outpatient clinics providing pediatric care for children in the District. DC Health has supported Children’s National throughout the summer and fall of 2022, allowing them to develop a variety of unique childhood vaccination opportunities, including:

The creation of mobile clinics deployed to schools with low vaccination rates

Fast-track vaccination-only hours at their fixed clinic sites

And with today’s announcement, expanded on-demand vaccination-only services offered when children may be excluded from school for being behind on their vaccinations.

Parents whose children are still not up-to-date on their required vaccinations should first contact their regular pediatric provider to schedule an appointment for vaccinations. If parents do not have a regular pediatric provider or are unable to schedule an appointment with that provider, they can call Children’s National Hospital at 1-800-884-BEAR (1-800-884-2327) and request to schedule an appointment for general pediatrics.

Because all pediatric providers, including these clinics, may receive a large number of requests for appointments, DC Health encourages parents to schedule those appointments now. This will reduce the number of days that children may be excluded from school.

The clinics will operate Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm, from October 3, 2022, to November 18, 2022. Additional evening and weekend hours will also be available on select dates and at select locations. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov for the most up-to-date information on evening and weekend schedules. The clinics will be located at:

The Following High-capacity clinics will be available at Children’s National locations from October 3, 2022 to November 18, 2022

LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Children’s National THEARC 1801 Mississippi Ave., SE 1st Floor Washington, DC 20020 Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Children’s National Columbia Heights 3336 14th St., NW Washington, DC 20010 Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Children’s National Shepherd Park 7125 13th Pl., NW Washington, DC 20012 Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Children’s National Shaw Metro 641 S St., NW

Washington, DC 20001 Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Children’s National Anacostia 2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE Washington, DC 20020 Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Special Additional Evening and Weekend Hours at Select Locations:

LOCATION ADDRESS DATES/HOURS Children’s National Shepherd Park 7125 13th Pl., NW Washington, DC 20012 October 10 to October 14: 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm November 7 to November 10: 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday November 12: 8:00 am – 5:00pm Children’s National Anacostia 2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE Washington, DC 20020 October 10 to October 14: 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm November 7 to November 10: 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday October 15: 8:00 am – 5:00pm

Holiday Closings:

Children’s National THEARC will be closed on Indigenous People’s Day – October 10

All locations will be closed on Veteran’s Day - November 11

