Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:29 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Anthony Bigesby, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###