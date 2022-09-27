State bar announces probe of L.A. lawyers Geragos, Kabateck over Armenian genocide settlement

The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that two prominent Los Angeles attorneys are under investigation for their conduct in a landmark, multimillion-dollar settlement for Armenian genocide victims.
