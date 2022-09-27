PRESS RELEASE FROM THE APTC – 28th September 2022;

SAMOA, September 27 - Samoans graduate with technical and vocational qualifications



Ninety-three (93) Samoans, including fifty-six (56) women, are the latest cohort of graduates to

successfully complete their vocational studies with the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

The training of the graduates was supported by Australia, contributing to a skilled, inclusive and

productive workforce in Samoa.



Their achievements were celebrated at a graduation ceremony in Apia, Samoa on 23 September

2022.



The graduates from various government agencies, private sector, non government organisations,

church organisations and the community received qualifications in different vocational fields such

as construction, commercial Cookery, hospitality, counselling, International Skills Training and the

Advanced Trainer and Assessor course.



In his keynote address, the Honourable Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, Acting Prime Minister

who is also the Deputy Prime Minister for Samoa, acknowledged the contribution APTC is making

to skills development in Samoa and commended the graduates for their hard work and dedication.

“I am confident that the new skills and knowledge you have acquired through APTC has equipped

you well for success in life and work. I challenge you to take what you have learned and go out

and make meaningful contributions in your respective workplaces and communities.”



The ceremony also commemorated the first APTC cohort of Diploma of Counselling graduates in

Samoa. This program was supported by stakeholders in the counselling sector, including Nuanua

O le Alofa, Samoa Victim Support Group, YWCA Samoa, Talofa Kids, Ministry of Health, National

University of Samoa and church communities.



Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Emily Luck, congratulated the

graduates on the successful completion of their studies and reiterated Australia’s commitment to

supporting Samoa build a skilled workforce.



“Australia will continue to support the Government of Samoa and the private sector as they look

to build a skilled workforce that reflects a changing world, a workforce that is responsive to

industry needs and ensures strong employment outcomes for graduates like you and those in the

future,” she said.



She also made a special mention of the construction graduates and their role in climate resilience.

“As we continue to respond to the climate emergency together, it is essential that climate

resilience is embedded in all aspects of our work. Supporting climate resilient infrastructure is a

key part of Australia’s commitment to our Blue Pacific region. I am encouraged that today’s

graduates in construction will also be a part of the important work of building a climate responsive

and resilient Samoa.”



On behalf of the graduating cohort, Francis Clara Meredith-Ah Kuoi thanked everyone who

supported the graduates in their studies.



“To our families, friends, and employers, your encouragement throughout the challenges we faced

in completing our courses was the key to our success.”

The new graduates now join more than 17,000 Pacific Island citizens, including more than 2000

Samoans, to receive Australian qualifications from APTC.



-ENDS

For more information, please contact the APTC Strategic Communications Team on email: media@aptc.edu.au

or phone: +679 7021819 or visit our website: www.aptc.edu.au

About APTC:

APTC is a centre for training excellence providing Australian standard qualifications in various vocational

areas. APTC programs are delivered by highly regarded, qualified trainers and are relevant and aligned with

current and future career opportunities for graduates – careers where skilled employees are in high demand.

As Australia’s flagship technical and vocational education and training investment in the region, APTC serves

ten countries: Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Nauru, Tuvalu, Tonga

and Kiribati.

APTC is an Australian Government initiative in partnership with the Pacific and Timor-Leste