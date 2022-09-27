Manchin, Capito Announce $2.9 Million for 18 West Virginia Public Safety Programs

September 27, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,942,526 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) for eighteen West Virginia public safety programs. The funding will support state and local programs aimed at expanding access to substance use disorder prevention and treatment services for youth and families, preventing and addressing crime and strengthening forensic capabilities for DNA scientists at the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory.

“I am pleased to announce these critical investments from the Department of Justice to expand access for substance use disorder prevention and treatment services, boost crime prevention efforts and support the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory,” said Senator Manchin. “We must work together to protect our friends, neighbors and fellow West Virginians, and the funding announced today will help promote public safety across the entire state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support public safety initiatives across the Mountain State.”

“Our communities in West Virginia rely on our law enforcement offices to help keep their families safe. I’m proud to help secure critical grants like these that will go a long way in providing our state and local agencies and communities with the tools and resources they need to prevent crime, strengthen forensic services, and increase access to substance use disorder prevention and treatment,” Senator Capito said. “I will always fight for the funding needed to ensure peace of mind in localities across West Virginia.”

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program supports state and local initiatives to prevent and control crime through targeted support of law enforcement programs, prosecution and court programs, education programs, substance use disorder treatment programs and more.





$1,244,470 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

– West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety $74,857 – Kanawha County

– Kanawha County $71,523 – City of Charleston

– City of Charleston $69,762 – City of Huntington

– City of Huntington $63,849 – City of Wheeling Finance Department

– City of Wheeling Finance Department $30,257 – Nicholas County Commission

– Nicholas County Commission $25,917 – Putnam County

– Putnam County $25,162 – City of Parkersburg

– City of Parkersburg $21,136 – Raleigh County

– Raleigh County $20,947 – Logan County

– Logan County $19,501 – Wood County

– Wood County $19,438 – Monongalia County

– Monongalia County $15,034 – Mercer County Commission

– Mercer County Commission $13,273 – Wyoming County

– Wyoming County $12,644 – Berkeley County Council

– Berkeley County Council $11,952 – Fayette County

This DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program funding will enable the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory (WVSPFL) to fulfill education requirements for DNA scientists, as well as maintaining and upgrading laboratory capabilities.





$676,804 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

This Administrative Funding Adjustment to Previously Funded Award: Opioid Affected Youth Initiative funding will support Marshall University’s Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP). PEP is a collaborative committee of community-based organizations dedicated to increasing access to substance use disorder prevention and treatment services for youth and families in West Virginia.



