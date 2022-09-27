OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

SAMOA, September 27 - SUNGO to host the Civil Society Organizations’ Forum funded by the European Union

Apia (Sept.26. 2022)–The European Union (EU) in its enduring partnership with the Government of Samoa through the Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) provides support to the Samoa Umbrella for Non-Governmental Organisations (SUNGO) with the overall objective of strengthening the capacity of Samoa’s Civil Society Organisations to be able to conduct research-based advocacy and engage with national policy and oversight mechanisms.

To achieve the project’s overall objective, SUNGO has undertaken research courses and training programmes for its member organisations to develop skills and knowledge in research-based advocacy, data collection and analysis to improve accountability of public functions.

To complete the project activities, SUNGO hosted the Civil Society Organizations Forum today, Monday 26th September 2022 to facilitate knowledge sharing in the areas of research and engagement with national policy processes and to provide a platform for participants to discuss the impact of the research courses and trainings on the development of their organizations. The event was held at the Samoa Convention Centre, and it targeted a total of about 100 participants representing Non-Governmental Organizations and Community-based Organizations.

“This Forum represents an opportunity for Civil Society Organizations to engage and dialogue about research activities they have undertaken so they can learn from each other. It is the final stage for SUNGO of a project to develop research, and to spread the learning amongst its member organizations. This forum is funded under the EU 11th EDF project, which allowed SUNGO to develop its research capacity and to offer courses to CSOs in both research and capacity building of SUNGO member organizations. So therefore, we would like to convey our sincere thank you to the EU for the financial support that enables SUNGO to conduct these activities for its development. But the two main areas we would like SUNGO to grow, is to build the capacity of its members and staff, and also to develop its research unit, to be able to research cross-cutting issues that could affect the livelihood of our members and country at large” said Fuimaono Vaitolo Ofoia, SUNGO Chief Executive Officer.

According to the CSSP Manager, Ms Christina Tauā, “the CSO Forum is a platform for networking and knowledge sharing, and it is the culmination of the efforts by SUNGO under its EU-funded project to enhance the capacity of its member organizations”.

Fuimaono Vaitolo Ofoia, Chief Executive Officer, Samoa Umbrella for Non-governmental Organisations (SUNGO)ceo@sungo.ws

Christina Tauā, Programme Manager, Samoa Civil Society Support Programme, christina.taua@cssp.gov.ws

The EU support of TALA616,000 to the Samoa Umbrella for Non-Governmental Organisations was signed in March 2020.The project aims to strengthen the capacity of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to be able to conduct research based advocacy and engage with national policy and oversight mechanisms. The research training course contributes to strengthening and building the capacity of SUNGO and CSOs in research, investigation and data collection to promote evidence-based advocacy and improve accountability of public functions.