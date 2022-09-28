Christina Grimmie Foundation Announces Grants Given Total More Than $350,000 To-Date
Foundation Assists More Than 160 Families Affected by Gun Violence
We are honored to have been able to assist so many families. We’ve seen a huge increase in requested support in the past few months and we only hope that we can continue to help those in need.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Christina Grimmie Foundation announced today that it has given out over $350,000 in grants to more than 160 families affected by gun violence since its launch in 2017. Grants, known as Green Heart Grants, are given to families in need without restrictions and the typical red tape that comes with victim assistance. The Christina Grimmie Foundation works with local Victim’s advocates to determine those in need in order to process the Green Heart grants. In 2022, the number of grant requests increased by 160%.
“We are honored to have been able to assist so many families,” commented Albert “Bud” Grimmie, President of the Foundation. “We’ve seen a huge increase in requested support in the past few months and we only hope that we can continue to help those in need.”
“There’s nothing like the feeling of being able to help a family who has been affected,” added Marcus Grimmie, Vice President of the Board for the Christina Grimmie Foundation. “We make an effort to reach out to those we assist so they know we will be there in the future if they need us. We are in a unique position to understand what they are going through.”
Introduced in 2017, the Foundation was created to support families affected by gun violence. In its first year, the organization gave out $15,000. In 2022, the organization has given out $122,787 to-date including grants to the victims of the Uvalde, Buffalo and Sacramento mass shootings as well as others. This is an increase of $50,000 over 2021 and the year is not yet over. Since the Foundation’s inception, gun violence has tripled between 2017 and 2021 with mass shootings having doubled. The need for assistance for victims and their families continues to grow exponentially. The Foundation will continue to act as a resource for Victims Advocates nationwide. Funds are raised through individual and corporate donations and donations can be made here.
ABOUT THE CHRISTINA GRIMMIE FOUNDATION
The Christina Grimmie Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity created to support families who have been affected by the tragedy of gun violence. The Foundation provides tangible services to help these families who are encountering hardship, so that they may focus their energy on healing. People helping people. To learn more about us, visit our website at www.christinagrimmiefoundation.org.
