I-79 Longitudinal Joint Repair Work Begins Wednesday Night in District 11

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing joint repair work on Interstate 79 in Allegheny County will begin Wednesday night, September 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane overnight lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the Bridgeville (Exit 54) and I-376 (Exit 59 A-B) interchanges as crews conduct joint repair work. Restrictions will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early November.

Work will occur in both directions of the roadway. A single 11-foot lane will be maintained during this slow-moving operation.

Russell Standard Corporation is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the areas.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

