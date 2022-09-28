Jerry Brown sings high praise for Founder Rene Boisvert of Taking it to the Streets
The status quo approach to poverty & homeless housing problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes.
Our non-profit is honored to have been recognized by the Jerry Brown team for our efforts to take on the challenges of those suffering from poverty.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
— Rene Boisvert, Founder – Taking it to the Streets
Taking it to the Streets Nascent Homeless Housing Model:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and significantly scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think… Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact.
Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Having caught the attention of Jerry Brown’s Inaugural Executive Producer Jodie Evans, who offered the following kudos:
“Under very confusing and difficult circumstances and few resources, you (Rene Boisvert) were responsible for delivering a seamlessly produced event (inaugural celebration).”
- Jodie Evans
Rene Boisvert
Taking it to the Streets
+1 510-444-7469
rene@takingittothestreets.net