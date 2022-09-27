State Auditor Blaha to Convene Listening Session on Climate Change Investment Analysis Report - For September 29, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Blaha will convene a virtual listening session on Thursday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m. to share research and hear feedback on climate risks and opportunities facing Minnesota’s State Board of Investment.

Joining State Auditor Blaha will be Sarah Bernstein, the lead author of an in-depth study by Meketa Investment Group on climate change and investment in Minnesota.

WHAT: Listening Session on Climate Change Investment Analysis Report

WHO: State Auditor Blaha and Sarah Bernstein, lead author of the report

WHEN: Thursday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Virtually via Zoom Webinar

Register for the webinar on Zoom.