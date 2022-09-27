Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,924 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Blaha to Convene Listening Session on Climate Change Investment Analysis Report - For September 29, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Blaha will convene a virtual listening session on Thursday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m. to share research and hear feedback on climate risks and opportunities facing Minnesota’s State Board of Investment.

Joining State Auditor Blaha will be Sarah Bernstein, the lead author of an in-depth study by Meketa Investment Group on climate change and investment in Minnesota.

WHAT: Listening Session on Climate Change Investment Analysis Report

WHO: State Auditor Blaha and Sarah Bernstein, lead author of the report

WHEN: Thursday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Virtually via Zoom Webinar

Register for the webinar on Zoom.

You just read:

State Auditor Blaha to Convene Listening Session on Climate Change Investment Analysis Report - For September 29, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.