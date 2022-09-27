News Release - VSP - Saint Albans - Motor Vehicle Crash - Georgia, VT - Car vs. Bear - I-89 Northbound
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2005408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 @ 2300
STREET: I-89 North
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 107
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Infiniti
VEHICLE MODEL: QX60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Contact damage (front driver side fender)
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Maxime Desourdy
Place of residence: Quebec
AGE – 41
SEAT BELT? Y
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 26, 2022 at approximately 2300 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a vehicle that struck a bear on I-89 northbound near MM107 in Georgia. The operator, Maxime Desourdy (age 41, Quebec) was unable to avoid hitting the bear while approaching the overpass at the above mentioned mile marker. Desourdy’s vehicle sustained contact and induced damage to the front driver side, but no injuries were reported. The bear was deceased and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Townline Auto. Nothing further at this time.