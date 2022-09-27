Submit Release
News Release - VSP - Saint Albans - Motor Vehicle Crash - Georgia, VT - Car vs. Bear - I-89 Northbound

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22A2005408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 @ 2300

STREET: I-89 North         

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 107

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Infiniti

VEHICLE MODEL: QX60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Contact damage (front driver side fender)

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Maxime Desourdy

Place of residence: Quebec

AGE – 41

SEAT BELT? Y 

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

              On September 26, 2022 at approximately 2300 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a vehicle that struck a bear on I-89 northbound near MM107 in Georgia. The operator, Maxime Desourdy (age 41, Quebec) was unable to avoid hitting the bear while approaching the overpass at the above mentioned mile marker. Desourdy’s vehicle sustained contact and induced damage to the front driver side, but no injuries were reported. The bear was deceased and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Townline Auto. Nothing further at this time.

