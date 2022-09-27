Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,857 in the last 365 days.

State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for October 7

State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for October 7

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) is scheduled to meet on Friday, October 7 at 2:30 p.m.

It will be proceeded by meetings on Thursday, October 6 of the Rules Review Committee (10 a.m.) and ADVA Grant Program Committee (1 p.m.). On October 7, the Homes Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m., the Cemetery Committee will meet at 11:15 a.m., and the Legislative Committee will meet at 1 p.m.

The full schedule can be viewed below.

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

 

Thursday, October 6th

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Rules Review Committee

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – ADVA Grant Program Committee

Friday, October 7th

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Homes Committee

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Cemetery Committee

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Legislative Committee

2:30 p.m. – SBVA Meeting

You just read:

State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for October 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.