State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for October 7

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) is scheduled to meet on Friday, October 7 at 2:30 p.m.

It will be proceeded by meetings on Thursday, October 6 of the Rules Review Committee (10 a.m.) and ADVA Grant Program Committee (1 p.m.). On October 7, the Homes Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m., the Cemetery Committee will meet at 11:15 a.m., and the Legislative Committee will meet at 1 p.m.

The full schedule can be viewed below.

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

Thursday, October 6th

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Rules Review Committee

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – ADVA Grant Program Committee

Friday, October 7th

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Homes Committee

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Cemetery Committee

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Legislative Committee

2:30 p.m. – SBVA Meeting