Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort: an Eden on Lake Garda

Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort is a real jewel of hospitality on Lake Garda.

Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort is located in the greenery of a centuries-old park, on the northern shore of Lake Garda in Italy.

It has a single soul painted with multiple shades, that make the stay of every guest unique.

Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort in Riva del Garda is one of the most suggestive locations in Italy. It offers its guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in something wonderful every day. With its high-level services, refined cuisines and an enchanting view, like in a fairytale.

At Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort, guests are welcomed with a morning wakeup full of exhilaration, feeding the eyes with beauty and having the sensation of being embraced by nature.

Lovers of relaxation, nature and the silence of the lake, who also want to forget the rush of time, fall madly in love with the Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort.

The renowned resort was the summer residence of Count von Torresani, a high dignitary of the Habsburgs. It is more than just a hotel, enriched with a breath of history.

Today, after an important makeover, the prestigious hotel, although steeped in modernity, still maintains its origins. Du Lac et Du Parc, continues to represent an oasis of peace, where one can pampered oneself with every comfort.

One of the characteristics of the Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort is its eclecticism. The hotel is perfect for every need. A cosy location for singles, couples, friends or families, looking for a relax or a dynamic journey.

Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort has several accommodation solutions. In addition to its brand new 159 rooms in the main building, the hotel also has 33 cottages immersed in the lush vegetation and two spearheads, 'La Villa' and 'Murialdo'. These two buildings contain 67 luxury suites, a real pearl for guests seeking exclusivity, where in addition to the fairytale allure of this enchanted place, the excellence of the services is added.The 7 hectares of park have direct access to the beach, with the possibility for its guests to enjoy a walk by the lake or access the activities of the Sailing Du Lac, the multi-sport center of the Grand Resort.

At the Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort there is a complete Wellness & Spa, to help reconnect the body and mind. At the Armonia Spa there’s a wide choice of treatments, a modern Fitness Center with Technogym equipment, overlooking the park, a yoga session to regenerate or a Zumba dynamic class for exploding energy; there are two outdoor swimming pools (one for children) and the new indoor pool 'Cristallo'.

For tennis enthusiasts, there’s the possibility to take individual or group lessons with instructors from the Italian Tennis Federation. The little guests ‘Paolino Club’welcomes children from 3 to 10 years old.

Food experiences are a must at Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort.One of its strengths is its catering. Being Italian is not enough to be the bearers of a refined style. According to its kitchen, “cooking is an art”.

In the hotel, food is an experience, a pleasure, and it doesn't matter whether it's a quick lunch or a tasty pizza or a romantic dinner, the quality of the raw materials can be savoured in every dish.

The Executive Chef ‘Marco Brink’ enhances the food and wine heritage of the area. The chef emphasizes authenticity and creates something unique, by combining both the scents of the mediterranean and international cuisine.

Aria Restaurant, is the resort's signature restaurant. It is modern in design and it becomes a theater of taste every evening.

Guests are fascinated by the dishes prepared by the chef. Pasta, meat, fish, vegetable and dessert, are some of the delicious recipes to be discovered by guests.

The Molo44 Lounge Bar & Bistrot is popularly known as the temple of the mediterranean cuisine, as well as the ideal location to taste the cocktails prepared by the barman 'Giulio Minutolo' and his staff.

At Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort, the Capannina Pizza & Grill Pool Restaurant, not far from the pool, is the dining room dedicated to conviviality par excellence, from that with family or friends, accompanied by the all made in Italy aroma of pizza, to the more intimate for partners, surrounded by the atmosphere of the park, between the light of the moon and that of candles.

Media Contact

Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort

+39 0464 566600

Italy