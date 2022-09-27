CapStar Announces R. Chuck Hunt as SVP, Correspondent Banking Relationship Manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. CSTR, announces the hiring of R. Chuck Hunt as Senior Vice President, Correspondent Banking Relationship Manager, where he will lead business development and customer service initiatives in new markets throughout the region. The Bank currently serves a broad range of financial institutions across Tennessee and is poised to expand the correspondent banking division to further deliver its best-in-class experience.



"Correspondent Banking has been a key funding component for CapStar since 2011," said Mike Hill, CapStar's East Tennessee Market President. "CapStar is focused on strategically hiring top talent and delivering an unparalleled level of customer service. We are enthusiastic about Correspondent Banking and our prospects as we've built a strong division that understands the unique needs of community banks. Chuck's stellar reputation, energy and extensive experience will be complimentary to our existing Tennessee-based strategy as he expands our service footprint into Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana."

"CapStar is one of the most well-regarded and best positioned banks in the region," said Chuck. "I am excited for the opportunity to expand the Bank's highly responsive and flexible business model to serve financial institutions across southeast."

R. Chuck Hunt, SVP, Correspondent Banking Relationship Manager (chuck.hunt@capstarbank.com)

Chuck is a leading correspondent banking professional with more than 25 years of experience in financial services. Before joining CapStar, he worked as Senior Vice President of Business Development for First Horizon Bank's Correspondent Services division since 2014, where he served financial institutions in the Gulf States, Arkansas, and Texas. He received the First Horizon Diamond Circle Award for leadership numerous times during his tenure.

Previously, Chuck worked in business development for First National Bankers Bank and Silverton Bank throughout the Mid-South.

Chuck earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Alabama and is a graduate of the prestigious LSU School of Banking.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.1 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 24 financial centers across 14 counties in Tennessee and North Carolina.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.





