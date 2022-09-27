Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized products for sexual enhancement and skin lightening because they may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Maxi-Peel Exfoliant Solution 2
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain tretinoin and 2% hydroquinone
Glamouroza E-retail
Red Deer, AB
Removed from sale
Rhino 69 Extreme 500k
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain prasterone
Esso Gas Station
89 Lindsay Street S.
Lindsay, ON
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Également disponible en français
