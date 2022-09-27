CAMP OF DREAMS TO AIR ON TSN

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - CAMP OF DREAMS, a documentary which follows NHL player Ethan Bear, and his annual hockey camp at the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, is set to air on TSN1 and TSN5 this Friday, September 30th at 5:00pm EST, in conjunction with Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

As an NHL player with humble beginnings, Ethan Bear knows what it takes to make it to the top. Having faced challenges and levels of bigotry that most athletes couldn't even begin to comprehend, Ethan is now giving back and paving the road for future Indigenous athletes.

His annual summer hockey camp for young hockey players from the Ochapowace Nation and surrounding First Nations communities provides opportunities that these young athletes could never dream of.

"It was a wonderful experience to work with Ethan Bear, his entire family and the Ochapowace First Nation", said Director Karen Zylak, who has worked on some of the best known hockey documentaries including TIFF Documentary Award winner Black Ice. "To see first-hand the positive influence Ethan is having on his community and to share that story through Camp of Dreams is an absolute honour".

CAMP OF DREAMS is heartwarming look at how Ethan Bear and his annual Ethan Bear Hockey Skills Camp is helping shape his community's future through hockey.

The documentary is the latest production from Serendipity Media and executive producers Mark Kristofic, Brendan McNeill, Ari Taub, and Patrick White, whose previous productions have included Ski TV, ASCEND, One Dream, Adaptation, and Comfort Food.

CAMP OF DREAMS is proudly supported by Enlightened Private Capital.

SOURCE Sport Media Productions International