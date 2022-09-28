AIRSTREAMS AT THE PRICE - A CELEBRATION OF ORIGINAL ICONIC AMERICAN DESIGN

Site of first of its kind Airstream rally

Airstream RV camping group rallies at the base of the Price Tower to study and celebrate original iconic American design

We are big fans of Frank Lloyd Wright and Airstream, through our travels, with our Airstream, we have met more and more people drawn to both entities because of their clean lines and minimalist looks.” — Philip Vasquez

BARTLESVILLE, OKLAHOMA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend over fifty “Silver Bullets” will surround The Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville bringing Airstream owners from around the country to hear from experts discussing the Original Iconic American Design of the creators of The Price Tower and the Airstream Trailer.

Airstreams at the Price is the first of its kind Airstream rally linking together, as iconic American images, Airstream and the Price Tower. They were created by visionaries who pioneered minimalist design in their respective fields. Frank Lloyd Wright and Wally Byam will be celebrated for their creations to the end of time. This rally is sponsored by Region 9 (Texas and Oklahoma) and the Vintage Airstream Club of the Airstream Club International.

Airstream owners will camp and sleep in the streets and parking lots surrounding the Price Tower and the Community Center while exploring the Price Tower complex and the Bartlesville area. They will be ”dry-camping,” meaning no hookups with water, sewer, or electricity. Every trailer will be self-contained and furnish its resources for the weekend.

For the first time, fans of both designers will gather to tour the Price, Community Center, and Airstream trailers while hearing from noted experts on both design giants throughout the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Samantha Martin, Curator of the Airstream Heritage Museum in Jackson Center, Ohio; David Gulley, of Little Rock, Arkansas and owner of the most extensive vintage Airstream collection, Dale Schwamborn, of Phoenix, Arizona, and cousin to the Airstream creator, will give presentations on the history of Airstream and its founder Wally Byam.

Also presenting on Friday will be two Frank Lloyd Wright experts, Price Connors, Education & Outreach Specialist at Price Tower Arts Center, and Paula Schaeffer, former Taliesin West Docent. They will present Frank Lloyd Wright and the history of the Price Tower and the Community Center, including screening two short films on Mr. Wright and the Price Tower.

There will be a welcome reception on the patio in the shadow of the Price Tower on Friday evening with welcome messages from Ward 4 Representative Billie Roane, the Price Tower Art Center Executive Director Donna Keffer, and the Community Center event coordinator Allison Swift.

On Saturday morning the rally participants will support Miles for Mammograms 5K Charity Race and 2K Fun Walk 2022 which will be held in the center of the rally at Unity Square. The rally has pledged a portion of the proceeds from the rally to this charity that pays for mammograms for women int Bartlesville area.

Saturday afternoon will have more presentations on both men. A Native American dinner will be served Saturday evening, catered by Ah Tha Tse “We Eat“ Catering. On Saturday evening, filmmaker Eric Bricker will present his Award-winning documentary film “Alumination,” followed by a Q&A of the filmmaker and other experts.

Philip Vasquez, the originator of the rally, said, “My wife and I are big fans of Frank Lloyd Wright and Airstream, and through our travels, with our Airstream, we have met more and more people drawn to both entities because of their clean lines and minimalist looks.” “We proposed the idea to the Bartlesville city leaders and the Price Tower and Community Center management and were met with open arms and excitement to host this first-of-its-kind event.”

President of Region 9 Nancy Fitzgerald said, “Airstream owners come from all walks of life, having all types of interests. We believe this rally is “out of the box” and gives our members more diversity in enjoying their Airstream trailers in different kinds of environments.”

To camp, you need to be an Airstream Club member, however, the public may purchase tickets to attend the tours, talks, and functions. The event begins a 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and runs through October 2, 2022, Sunday morning.

