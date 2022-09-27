AG Derek Schmidt joins opposition to proposal to federalize more energy decisions

KANSAS, September 27 - TOPEKA – (September 27, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged leaders of the U.S. Senate to oppose the fast-tracked Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, arguing that much of the legislation would impose the failed Clean Power Plan upon states by transferring energy policy decisions to the federal government.

Schmidt yesterday joined a coalition of 17 other state attorneys general in sending a letter to Senate leadership regarding the pending legislation from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). They argue that Manchin’s proposal contains three integrated provisions that would eviscerate the states’ ability to chart their own land-use and energy policies, placing more authority with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Many of the policies are similar to the Obama-era Clean Power Plan that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“First, it would authorize private companies to use eminent domain against state land. Second, it would authorize FERC to command utilities to construct entirely new transmission facilities whenever and wherever FERC deems necessary. And third, it would authorize companies to spread costs of constructing new transmission facilities onto residents of other states, requiring citizens of one state to subsidize the agenda of citizens in other states,” wrote the attorneys general. “These provisions eviscerate state sovereign authority, commandeer companies to carry out the will of a three-vote majority of FERC Commissioners, undermine the power of each citizens’ vote to decide policies at the state level, and inevitably force the citizens of our states to subsidize the costs of expensive energy policy preferences of California and New York.”

They also added that the measure – which is expected to be taken up without committee hearings or great public input – is an attack on federalism, providing broad new authority to the FERC that could unravel traditional authority between the states and the federal government.

“As the Supreme Court held earlier this year, the Clean Power Plan was illegal — but at least it was openly proclaimed by President Obama, undertaken through public notice and comment, and subject to full judicial review,” the attorneys general wrote. “States did not spend nearly a decade successfully defending the rule of law against the overreaching and illegal Clean Power Plan only to have similar policies rushed into law through procedural gamesmanship and without hearings, debate, or discussion.”

A copy of the letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is available at https://bit.ly/3xTXKRJ.