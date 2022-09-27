There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,900 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Belizean Prime Minister Briceño
September 27, 2022, 21:47 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceño. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Briceño discussed our shared democratic values and continued cooperation on migration, security, and counternarcotics. The Secretary welcomed Belize’s efforts to support irregular migrants through its amnesty program.
