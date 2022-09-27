Submit Release
Bowhunters encouraged to practice the ABCs of tree stand safety

Tree stand incidents can happen to deer hunters regardless of skill level or experience and result in serious injury or even death. Unfortunately, in nearly every case, these incidents were preventable.

To help prevent injuries, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to practice the ABC’s of Tree Stand Safety.

  • Always remove and inspect your equipment
  • Buckle on your full-body harness
  • Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground

“Hunters should take tree stand safety seriously, every time you hunt from, hang, or move a tree stand. By performing these three simple steps and properly using a haul line, tree stand users can virtually eliminate their risk of falling to the ground as the majority of falls occur outside the stand,” said Jamie Cook, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Hunters should also keep their phone on their person in case of emergency. We’ve had people get injured falling out of tree stands and their phone is in their backpack and not accessible to them.”

