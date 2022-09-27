MRD MONITORING TEAM DEPLOYED TO GIZO-KOLOMBANGARA CONSTITUENCY

A team of three officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has left Honiara today (Tuesday 27 September, 2022) to conduct an assessment and verification on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funded projects within Gizo-Kolobangara Constituency, Western Province.

The three-day monitoring activity will run from 28th – 30th September 2022.

The team include a leader who is the Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Gabriel Manetiva, Data Officer Anita Silvae and Principal Communication & Public Relations Officer Andrew Fanasia Jr accompanied by Constituency Project Officer (CPO) for Gizo-Kolombangara Wesley Nonikera.

The monitoring team will visit most of the 2020 and 2021 projects funded under CDF and also interview project beneficiaries to get their views on how CDF impacted their lives.

More so the MRD Communications Unit will cover some of the stories of CDF-funded projects which impacted and change the lives of the ordinary rural people in Gizo/Kolombangara.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of the MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF-funded projects being implemented within the 50 constituencies.

M&E team leader Mr. Manetiva said relevant data and information collected will support the ministry in its responsibility to assess project status and the impact the fund (CDF) have on the lives of constituents.

“Not only is the data collected important, but gathering evidence on the ground by officers that constituencies utilized the funds for its intended purpose is paramount,” he added.

Manetiva also stated that the team will also use the opportunity to explain the roles and mandates of the Ministry and how they collaborate with their Constituency Office to implement such needed services.

“That’s where MRD Communication & Public Relations Team plays a vital role in helping the rural people to understand the mandate, roles and objectives of the Ministry, “he added.

CDFs are allocations of public funds provided to Constituencies to support rural development initiatives as per constituency development priorities.

According to the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Fund Act 2013 (s.5) ‘funds may be allocated for development purposes to individuals, group income-generating projects, or community projects.’

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Minister for Education and Human Resource Development Honourable Lanelle Olandrea Tanangada is the current Member of Parliament for Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency.

– MRD Press