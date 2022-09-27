EMU Cinema and TV Department Academic Staff Member Emre Oskay Once Again Receives Awards

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Communication Faculty, Cinema and TV Department academic staff member and famous producer Emre Oskay’s two films received both national and international awards. The film called “Nezouh” which Oskay took part as one of the producers received the “Lanterna Magica Award” and “Armani Beauty Audience Award” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. On the other hand, the “Bana Karanlığı Anlat” film produced by Oskay received the “Best Actress (Aslıhan Gürbüz)” and “Best Soundtrack (Taner Yücel)” during the 29th Altın Koza Film Festival.

Making a statement, EMU Communication Faculty, Cinema and TV Department Head Prof. Dr. Bahire Efe Özad reminded everyone that Emre Oskay is a graduate of EMU Cinema and TV Department, and said that they are very proud of the national and international achievements of the producer. Prof. Dr. Özad wished Oskay success in his future endeavors.

Graduated from the EMU Communication Faculty, Cinema and TV Department with an high honour degree during the 2010-2011 Academic Year Fall Semester and, being nominated for the Best International Feature Film Oscar Award as well as Golden Globe Awards, award-winning producer Emre Oskay teaches “Directing and Producing in Cinema” course in EMU Cinema and Television Department. Within the scope of the course, Oskay and his students shot a short film titled “Othello’nun Ruhu” (Othello’s Spirit) and therefore, EMU Cinema and Television Department students had the chance to experience professional movie set environment. Participating actively in important productions of the cinema sector, Emre Oskay continues to share his experiences with the EMU Communication Faculty students.