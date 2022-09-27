Submit Release
22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Higgins associate circuit judge vacancy in the City of St. Louis


27 September 2022



ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in the City of St. Louis created by the appointment of Judge Craig Higgins to the circuit court. Those nominated by the commission are:


Heather J. Hays – Hays graduated in 1995 from Saint Louis University and in 1998 from Saint Louis  University School of Law. She is partner at Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, LLC.


Patrick J. Monahan – Monahan graduated in 1994 from St. Louis University and in 1997 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for St. Louis County and a municipal judge for the City of Hazelwood.


Patrick E. Richmond – Richmond graduated in 1995 from St. Louis University and in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law.  He is an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for St. Louis County.


The commission received ten applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on September 27, 2022. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Hays received four votes, Monahan received four votes, and Richmond received four votes.


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Michael E. Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Matthew J. Devoti, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission.



Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


