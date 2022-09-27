Ascent Solar Reports Inducement Grant to New Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Max

/EIN News/ -- THORNTON, CO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent Solar”, “Ascent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that the compensation committee of Ascent’s board of directors have granted Mr. Jeffrey Max, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, an inducement grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for an aggregate of 3,534,591 shares of Ascent Solar’s common stock, on September 21, 2022.

This RSUs grant was agreed to as an inducement, material to Mr. Max entering into an employment agreement with Ascent. The RSUs grant was agreed to and granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Twenty percent (20%) of the RSUs are fully vested upon grant. The remaining eighty percent (80%) of the RSUs shall vest in equal monthly increments over the next thirty-six (36) months. Any outstanding and unvested RSUs will accelerate and fully vest upon the earlier of (i) a change of control and (ii) the termination of Mr. Max’s employment for any reason other than (x) by the Company for cause or (y) by Mr. Max without good reason.

The RSUs shall be settled in eight (8) equal increments on the last business day of each calendar quarter beginning with the initial settlement date of September 30, 2024. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any RSUs that are then outstanding and vested will accelerate and be settled upon the earlier of (i) a change of control and (ii) the termination of Mr. Max’s employment for any reason other than (x) by the Company for cause or (y) by Mr. Max without good reason. At the election of the Company or Mr. Max prior to each settlement date, the RSUs shall be “net settled” and the Company shall retain such number of shares for sale on behalf of Mr. Max at a price equal to the fair market value of the shares on the settlement date as will be sufficient for the payment of withholding tax liability to satisfy the obligation of Mr. Max upon settlement of any RSUs.

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.

