Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,863 in the last 365 days.

Request for New Hampshire Hunters to Refrain from Shooting Hens and Young, Brown Eiders This Season

CONTACT:
Jess Carloni: (603) 868-1095
Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-1439
September 27, 2022

Concord, NH – Following an unusual episode of mortality caused by avian influenza this spring, the Canadian Wildlife Service (CWS) anticipates a decline in the number of common eiders in the St. Lawrence Estuary in 2023 and beyond. Many of these birds migrate south to winter in southern New England.

In order not to further exacerbate the situation for the species, NH Fish and Game is asking that hunters here in New Hampshire follow the same steps that CWS is calling for with hunters in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island:

  • Reduce, on a voluntary basis, their harvest of common eiders for the 2022 to 2023 season
  • Refrain from harvesting female common eiders or young. Females and young are brown in color while males are white and black

For about 20 years, the population of Common Eiders nesting in Québec’s colonies in the St. Lawrence Estuary has been stable. One of the reasons the population is not increasing is that recruitment (percentage of young in the population) is probably just sufficient to replace adult mortality (from natural causes and hunting).

In the spring of 2022, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) occurred at some of the largest eider colonies in the estuary, and a non-exhaustive count of carcasses recovered allowed CWS to estimate that between 5 and 15% of nesting females died. Many nests were abandoned by the females, and very few crèches (groupings of adult females with their broods) were observed in the estuary. As a result, CWS biologists expect the number of young birds for 2022 to be particularly low and the population to be lower in the coming years.

While daily bag for eiders in the Atlantic Flyway states is currently limited to no more than three birds, of which only one can be a hen, we are also asking New Hampshire hunters to voluntarily restrict their harvest of “brown” birds.

Southern New England is the wintering terminus for many eiders breeding in Canada. “It would irresponsible to ask Canadian hunters to forgo harvesting hens and young birds only to have them shot when they arrive to their wintering area,” said Jessica Carloni, Waterfowl Project Leader at NH Fish and Game. “This step is will hopefully allow eiders to recover from the recent avian influenza outbreak.”

WSFR Logo

You just read:

Request for New Hampshire Hunters to Refrain from Shooting Hens and Young, Brown Eiders This Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.