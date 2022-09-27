R. Reagan Sahadi and Wife Dr. Mary Margaret Ara Co-Chair Event for Camp Aranzazu
Founder of Sahadi Legal Group Helps to Raise $180,000 for Inclusive Texas Camp
Camp Aranzazu was created for autistic children or children with special needs who cannot attend a regular summer camp. We love supporting such a great and honorable charity.”CORPUS CRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, is thrilled to announce that founder R. Reagan Sahadi and his wife, Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, co-chaired the 13th annual ZaZu BBQ, Music & More!
This annual fundraiser directly benefits Camp Aranzazu, which provides unique camping, environmental education, and retreat experiences for children and adults with special needs and chronic illnesses. This inclusive camp experience allows all attendees, regardless of physical or developmental limitations, to participate fully in typical camping activities.
The 13th Zazu BBQ, Music & More! was held on May 7, 2022 at Camp Aranzazu, which sits on 105 acres near Rockport, Texas. The evening included barbecue donated by the Corpus Christi Mustangs, beverages donated by L&F Distributors, live music by Gary P. Nunn, and both a live auction and a silent auction. The event was co-chaired by Annie and Casey Cullen.
Chairs of the event are responsible for selling tables and encouraging attendees to bid on auction items. Sahadi and Ara are proud to report that the sold-out event raised approximately $180,000 - the second highest amount raised for Camp Aranzazu, and an unprecedented amount since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Zazu BBQ, Music & More! Directly benefits Coastal Bend area campers, who will make up nearly 50% of the campers served in 2022.
“Camp Aranzazu was created for autistic children or children with special needs who cannot attend a regular summer camp. Their beautiful and spacious grounds were purchased and donated by a Houston couple several years ago. We love supporting such a great and honorable charity,” Sahadi said about Camp Aranzazu.
Groups of campers come from more than 55 counties in Texas to enjoy the barrier-free facility. Since opening in 2006, more than 27,500 campers and support staff have enjoyed all that Camp Aranzazu has to offer. Fishing, swimming, archery, sailing, arts and crafts, and more are accessible to all attendees.
Both Sahadi and his wife were raised in South Texas, hailing from Corpus Christi and Goliad, respectively. Both have entrepreneurial backgrounds and strong ties to their families, which led them to settle in Corpus Christi and begin working to improve the South Texas communities that they know and love. Sahadi and Ara have become well-known philanthropists in Goliad, investing heavily in the historic downtown district of the town.
Sahadi graduated from the University of Houston Law Center and began practicing law in Corpus Christi, focusing on a range of cases including: truck accidents, products liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents.
He formed Sahadi Legal Group in order to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. Sahadi has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including the largest verdict for actual damages in El Paso County history.
Recently, Sahadi Legal Group has expanded to offices in San Antonio and Goliad. Dr. Ara, who practices family medicine in Corpus Christi, is working to open an office in Goliad.
R. Reagan Sahadi is also a former sitting municipal court judge for the city of Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group. Recently, he was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list, as well as given an “AV Preeminent” rating by his peers, indicating the highest level of professionalism, ethics, and integrity.
For more information please visit www.sahadilegal.com
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded by Reagan Sahadi on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
Since 2009, R. Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience.
The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. www.sahadilegal.com
