NEWS RELEASE: COMMISSION APPROVES NEW ELECTRIC RATE STIPULATIONS TO SUPPORT CLIMATE CHANGE AND BENEFICIAL ELECTRIFICATION POLICIES

September 27, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) issued two orders today approving stipulations in a case to investigate Transmission and Distribution utility rate design to promote state climate change policy. The approved stipulations allow for the implementation of several new optional electric rates for residential, commercial, and large class customers for electric vehicles, energy storage technologies and heat pumps, including those used for space and water heating.

"These new rate options not only support the adoption of green technologies in all customer classes, but they could also mean real savings for those using heat pumps and heat pump hot water heaters," said Chair Phil Bartlett. Those with electric vehicles and other technologies who can take advantage of off-peak usage can also see savings with time-of-use rates.

The approved rates will go into effect in the coming months, and in some cases, as early as October 2022. Details of the stipulations are outlined in Docket No. 2021-00325.

Background During its 2021 session, the Legislature enacted several laws relevant to utility rate designs to promote State policies. An Act To Advance Energy Storage in Maine. P.L. 2021, c. 298 (LD 528) (Chapter 298), directs the Commission, in Section 7, to investigate and, where appropriate, implement T&D utility rate designs that account for variation in the cost components of electricity as the load or demand on the electricity system fluctuates in conjunction with energy storage.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov