Consolidated Water Sustains No Damage From Passage of Hurricane Ian Through Grand Cayman

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported that its property and equipment sustained no damage after Hurricane Ian passed within 95 miles of Grand Cayman yesterday morning.



Grand Cayman experienced some minor coastal flooding and wave damage. However, the National Emergency Operations Centre issued an “all clear” for the Cayman Islands yesterday afternoon and the hurricane has since moved out of the area.

Based on the hurricane’s current projected path, the company does not expect it to have any material impact on its other operations.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact