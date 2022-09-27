Submit Release
Avid Bioservices to Participate in RBC Global CDMO Conference

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the RBC Global CDMO Conference. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place October 3-4, 2022.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • RBC Global CDMO Conference
    Conference Date: October 3-4, 2022
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 12:15 - 12:45 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 3, 2022
    Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To listen to the webcast of the RBC fireside chat please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc. 

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 29 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com


Contacts:

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners 
415-675-7401 
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Primary Logo

Avid Bioservices to Participate in RBC Global CDMO Conference

