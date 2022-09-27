Visit of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Japan for the State Funeral of Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, 27 September 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee attended the State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo, Japan this afternoon. They paid their respects to Mr Abe and offered their condolences to Mrs Abe Akie as well as Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

During the visit, Prime Minister Lee had a meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. This was Prime Minister Lee and Prime Minister Kishida’s third in-person meeting in five months. The Prime Ministers reaffirmed Singapore and Japan’s close and longstanding ties, and discussed existing cooperation in the fields of digitalisation, sustainability, energy and multilateral trade. They also agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In addition, the Prime Ministers had a fruitful discussion on regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Lee returns to Singapore this evening.

27 SEPTEMBER 2022