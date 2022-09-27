MGTO holds Tray Race to celebrate World Tourism Day

MACAU, September 27 - The World Tourism Day is designated on 27 September annually. As a long-held tradition, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) welcomed the Lucky Tourist this morning and organized the Tray Race for members of the trade in the afternoon to celebrate this annual global tourism occasion with residents and visitors in Macao.

Lucky Tourist enjoys food and shopping in communities

Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, arrived at Qingmao Port – Macao Frontier Post Building in the morning to present welcome souvenirs and an e-consumption card to the Lucky Tourist, who was encouraged to experience travel and spend in local communities. Coming from Zhongshan, Ms. Liu was happy to become the Lucky Tourist of the World Tourism Day this year. She was thankful to MGTO for the kind reception. In this second trip to Macao this year, she came with her friend Ms. Feng for a three-day vacation mainly to enjoy great food and shopping in Macao. Her planned itinerary include Rua do Cunha, Cotai District and a new try at some exciting fun. She shared that as a frequent traveler to Macao, she particularly loves Macao’s culinary delights and quality shopping experience. On the other hand, souvenirs were distributed to visitors at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters throughout the day.

Tray Race features the new theme of “Chinese fashion outfits”

Suspended last year because of pandemic prevention, the Tray Race resumed in 2022 with a brand-new theme of Chinese fashion outfits. The Tray Race is divided into male and female categories. The first, second and third prizes as well as the Best Costume Award are presented in each category. This year, the Best Costume Award was in the limelight. Contestants were encouraged to wear traditional or vintage Chinese outfits to compete for the Award. All were thoughtfully dressed, making a colorful and lively spectacular.

MAK MAK joins the Race to cheer for contestants

Upon the sound of the air horn, the special guest contestant, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK in traditional Chinese outfit, joined the rest of contestants to set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, each balancing a bottle of Macau Beer on their tray. They ran down the lanes through the Historic Centre of Macao and delivered the beer safely to the finish line at Senado Square the fastest they could. The Race was filled with excitement, attracting spectators on the way.

131 contestants representing 24 local hotels and restaurants participated in the Race this year. The first prize in the male category went to Huang Wengfeng on behalf of Jai Alai, whereas Lory Ann Pama De La Cruz, from Galaxy Entertainment, won the first prize in the female category. The Best Costume Awards of this year were presented to Alvin Billones Ariate and Vanessa Manapol Flordeliz both representing Galaxy Entertainment. During the prize presentation, MAK MAK delivered a dance performance newly choreographed to the song “You Make Macao Glamorous”.

In line with pandemic control measures, venue code was available at the Tray Race for participants to scan for itinerary record. In compliance with the guidelines of Health Bureau, all contestants, performers and staffers presented their valid negative result of a COVID-19 nucleic acid test, wore a facial mask, underwent temperature check and presented their valid Macao Health Code in green color. To ensure public safety against the pandemic, all Tray Race contestants have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and presented the valid proof of their negative result of a COVID-19 nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. They were also required to complete a COVID rapid antigen test and declare their negative result on the day of the Tray Race before they joined the run.

Rethinking Tourism

Since 1980, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has designated 27 September as the annual World Tourism Day with the objective to promote awareness on the importance of tourism across the international community, especially regarding its social, cultural, political and economic value. The World Tourism Day 2022 is themed around “Rethinking Tourism”, with the aim to inspire rethinking tourism for development, and tourism’s impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more sustainably.

For details, please visit the official website: https://www.un.org/en/observances/tourism-day.