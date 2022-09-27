Submit Release
State of Missouri's Information Technology Services Division to hold hiring event Friday, September 30 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The State of Missouri’s Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) within the Office of Administration (OA) will hold a hiring event from 1 – 4 p.m. on September 30 at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, Room 490, 301 W High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

OA-ITSD is committed to transforming our workforce for the future and skilling up to meet the demands of evolving technology needs for the Citizens of Missouri. Through collaboration and partnership, OA-ITSD serves various state agencies that comprise state government. Come be part of the team that has been nationally-recognized as one of the best in the country. 

Managers are seeking to fill vacancies for all seniority levels on their teams. Interviews will be conducted onsite and applicants can speak directly with leadership to learn more about working in these areas.

Current positions are available on teams that include: Helpdesk, Networking, Cyber Security, C#/VB.NET and Java Application Development, Scrum Teams, Cloud Services, Database Managers, Project Managers, and Mobility Specialists.

Employees receive a comprehensive benefit package and pension plan. OA Division of Personnel and Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSERS) staff will be available to review these benefits and share details with you.

Representatives from Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan (MCHCP) will explain health care and healthy incentive programs available.

Benefits Include:

  • Paid state holidays with great vacation, sick leave, and parental leave
  • Comprehensive medical, vision and dental plans
  • Life insurance, survivor and disability benefits
  • Defined benefit retirement and a 457(b) Deferred Compensation Investment Plan

If you are innovative and have a passion to serve, OA-ITSD wants to talk to you!

For more information email ITSDRecruiting@oa.mo.gov or apply at ITSDJobs.mo.gov.

