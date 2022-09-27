Gov. Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials today, Tuesday, September 27 at 4:00 PM. The governor will update the public on Hurricane Ian's potential impact on South Carolina.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on South Carolina

WHEN: Today, Tuesday, September 27 at 4:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: The press conference will be streamed live on SCETV's website at scetv.org

-###-