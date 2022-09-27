SACRAMENTO PRIEST ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX ABUSE - THE LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL REHM REPRESENTS VICTIMS OF ABUSE
The Law Office of Michael Rehm provides information on the criminal charges filed against Sacramento Priest Roberto Jaramillo for child sexual abuse.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roberto Jaramillo, a priest who was active in the Sacramento metropolitan region from 1995- 2005, has had criminal charges filed in Sacramento County, Case # 22FE014351, and a felony warrant for his arrest issued by the Sacramento police department for charges stemming from child sexual abuse. According to reports, he is being accused of sexual abuse and rape of a female child between the years of 1996 and 1999.
Father Jaramillo was a priest at the following local churches:
-- Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located at 711 T Street Sacramento, CA 95811, from 1995- 1998
-- St. Rose Parish in Roseville, located at 615 Vine Avenue, from 1998 - 2002
-- St. Rose Parish located at 5961 Franklin Blvd Sacramento, CA 95824; and Immaculate Conception Church, in Oak Park, located at 3263 1st Avenue Sacramento, CA 95817 from 2002-2005
According to reports, after his time in the Sacramento, he was sent to the Atlanta region and served as a priest in that area before returning to his home diocese in Colombia.
According to reports, he had been accused of kissing a boy in 1999, and this accusation was reported to the Diocese and law enforcement, resulting in no action taken. The Sacramento Diocese added his name to the list of accused clergy that can be found on their website.
As the California Supreme Court has discussed in the decision of Brown v. USA Taekwondo, the Diocese has a “special relationship” with children under its care, and this “special relationship,” imposes a duty to protect the child from abuse by third parties (Jaramillo). In other words, the Diocese is liable for the failure to protect the child from the sexual abuse.
Attorney Michael Rehm was born and raised in Sacramento and provides representation to victims of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of priests and teachers, or other institutions, throughout the Sacramento region.
-- Victims are entitled to financial compensation, including lifetime counseling costs, lifetime prescription medication costs, lost wages, pain and suffering, etc.
-- Victims can demand changes in guidelines relating to supervision and background checks with institutions that have failed in those categories, helping ensure other children do not get hurt.
-- Victims remain confidential throughout the legal process; their identity will not be publicly revealed.
-- The statute of limitations was recently changed in California for victims to bring civil lawsuits, survivors have until the age of 40 to file suit, if they are above the age of 40, a one time window has been opened to file a lawsuit before it is forever time barred, that window closed at the end of this 2022 calendar year.
-- If you have been abused by the priest, or any other priest, teacher, coach, or other administrator, call Attorney Michael Rehm at (916) 233-7346 for a free, confidential consultation to discusses how the law will apply to the particular facts of your case. Attorney Michael Rehm does not charge an upfront fee, any attorney fee would be paid pout of the recovery, if there is no recovery, there is no fee.
