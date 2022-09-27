Take Creative Control Debuts Pop-Up Creator House in DC to Celebrate BIPOC Online Creators

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take Creative Control, in partnership with No Kings Collective, will celebrate the release of the first-of-its-kind report on the economic outlook of online creators with a pop-up Creator House from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C., during the culturally influential and political Congressional Black Caucus week. The Creator House, a creatively reimagined office building in the city's downtown neighborhood, will host panels and discussions related to the report, display art from BIPOC artists from across the country, and include performances from local acts.

The Creator House will provide opportunities for tactical education, networking, community building, and engagement around policy issues impacting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) creators who are navigating the online creator economy. This event is an extension to the 2022 Creator Economy Report released by Take Creative Control this month, which provides a comprehensive data analysis of 11.1 million creators across all types of online platforms who earned $23.6 billion in total in 2020.

"The work of creators is vital for community organizing, movement building, and ongoing innovation towards a future without injustice and inequity," said Kim Tignor, Take Creative Control Founder and Executive Director. "The Creator House is a digital and physical space to celebrate and honor the contributions of BIPOC creators while exploring strategies and tactics to help those creators thrive."

Along with providing a space for artists, the building itself will also be art. No Kings Collective will wrap the Creator House in a colorful installation celebrating the bustling energy of the city, and the heart and soul of artists in the group's signature sleek style.

Nearly 1,000 attendees are expected to attend the week-long event, bringing together some of the most influential people in the online creator economy. Members of Congress, policy and legal thought leaders, and creator advocates will attend. This rare opportunity allows legislative leaders to connect directly with BIPOC creators to discuss today's issues and their experiences with digital access and platforms.

The Creator House walls will be adorned with art from eclectic and world-renowned artists like Nia Keturah, Jamilla Okubo, Trap Bob, Kelanda Dickerson, Levi Robinson, Brandon Hill, Chris Pyrate, Bryane Broadi, Charles Jean-Pierre and more.

The Creator House will offer a selection of panels and activations for attendees to choose from below:

Wednesday, Sept. 28

5:00 PM - A Space of Our Own: Curation and Cultural Transformation

7:00 PM - Performance by Black Alley

Thursday, Sept. 29

12:00 PM - Advancing Black Innovation: Breaking Barriers, Investing, and Inspiring Economic Growth

3:00 PM - Pushing Boundaries with Public Art: The Story & Philosophy of No Kings Collective

5 PM - Take Creative Control Honors Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

5:30 PM - The Power of IP: Owning Our Culture and Building Generational Wealth

Friday, Sept. 30

9 - 11 AM - Community, Culture & Tacos: A Special Pop-Up, Screening and Talk Story with La Tejana

1:00 PM - The Business of Creativity: How Creators Can Thrive in Today's Economy

5:00 PM - Take Creative Control Honors FCC Commissioner Starks

Saturday, Oct. 1

12:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Open Gallery Hours

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM - Sonic Comedy Lab

Some of the topics that will be covered during the Creator House include:

Copyright and intellectual property law.

Social media platform policies.

Diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

Funding opportunities for BIPOC creators.

Mental health and wellness for online creators.

The Creator House will be open to the public from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2022, and individuals can RSVP here to attend events.

ABOUT TAKE CREATIVE CONTROL

Take Creative Control (TCC) is a creator-informed and creator-focused education and advocacy organization building a multicultural community of creator-advocates. TCC's work centers on creators of color whose livelihoods depend on effectively sharing, protecting, and monetizing their work. With education, resources, and community convenings, TCC builds power with creators to advocate against policies and practices that impede their ability to tell their stories, compete in the economy, and collectively thrive.

Contact Information:

Angela Herrera

angela@teamfriday.la



