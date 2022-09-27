There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,130 in the last 365 days.
The United States Congratulates São Tomé and Príncipe on Elections
September 27, 2022, 19:32 GMT
The United States congratulates São Tomé and Príncipe on its elections. The Santomean people have had the opportunity to have their votes counted and their voices heard in building their own future. We expect that the incoming government will continue to build on São Tomé and Príncipe’s democratic traditions and give diverse perspectives a chance to help develop a safe, prosperous, and healthy future for all Santomeans.
