PennDOT Completes Congo Road Bridge Replacement, Reopens Highway over Middle Creek in Douglass Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the newly built bridge carrying Congo Road over Middle Creek in Douglass Township, Montgomery County, following the completion of a $1.27 million improvement and replacement project.


Work on this project began in November 2021 to replace the existing two-span reinforced concrete slab bridge with a wider, single-span prestressed spread box beam bridge. The new structure accommodates two 11’ travel lanes and two 2’4” shoulders. The previous structure was 18’ wide curb to curb. A portion of the replacement structure was set aside for a future pedestrian/bicycle trail which Douglass Township expects to construct in the future. 


In addition to replacing the structure, PennDOT’s contractor installed new guiderail, resurfaced the approach roadways and performed various drainage improvements. A 10’ wide pathway was constructed crossing the bridge, which is separated from traffic by a concrete barrier and rail. 


H&K Group Inc. of Skippack was the general contractor on this bridge improvement project, which was financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #



