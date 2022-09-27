Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,180 in the last 365 days.

Historic African American Church Awarded Grants

Memphis church built by the hands and resources of slaves gets federal grant for infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMPHIS, TN—Historic Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Memphis, TN established in 1841, was Memphis’ first church congregation of color.

Collins Chapel Church is pleased to announce that it has received approx. $548,000 in grants from the African American Civil Rights grant program of the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.  The Collins Chapel Church building is one of Memphis’ most historically, culturally and architecturally significant structures built by and for Black people.

 

The church has weathered many difficult storms.  Lightning strikes sparked two serious fires at Collins Chapel.  Then, in May 1866, the Memphis Massacre erupted when angry mobs of whites stole, murdered and burned black churches and schools.  The Collins Chapel Church, then a 25 year old wooden structure, was burned to the ground, as were all the other black churches and schools in Memphis.  No one was ever charged for the arson, terrorism and brutal mass killings of 46 black people.     

Nevertheless, the church, originally built by slaves and freedmen, was rebuilt.  Collins Chapel became a place of worship for historic icons including Global journalist, anti-lynching crusader, NAACP co-founder Ida B. Wells, The Father of the Blues W.C. Handy and famed blues and jazz singer/songwriter Alberta Hunter.  The Collins Chapel Church has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1991.

“Our collective testimony is to God Be the Glory,” stated Rev. Bethel L. Harris pastor of Collins Chapel Church.  “It is only by God’s grace, mercy and blessings that Collins Chapel continues to thrive by receiving these wonderful grants for example and has survived here for nearly 181 years.”

The church received a Pre-Preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 for assessment/analysis of structural evaluation plus identifying necessary improvements to the infrastructure, ventilation, plumbing and electrical systems.  Collins Chapel Church also received a Physical Preservation grant of $500,000 for pre-construction and construction costs for structural enhancement, exterior envelope repairs, mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades, interior modernization repairs and site improvements.

Memphis-based Self + Tucker Architects is the architectural firm of record for these grants and has a close working relationship with Collins Chapel CME Church spanning over three decades.

###


Bethel Harris
Collins Chapel
ahines@trustmkt.com

You just read:

Historic African American Church Awarded Grants

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.