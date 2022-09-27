Jennifer Spivak Becomes Newest Partner with The Podcast Connector

Jennifer Spivak is the Founder and CEO of The Ad Girls, a marketing and advertising company that empowers women entrepreneurs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Spivak is the Founder and CEO of The Ad Girls, a marketing and advertising company that empowers women entrepreneurs through hard-hitting services with impeccable track records. Jennifer resides in Queens, New York, but has worked with clients worldwide over the past 11+ years. She’s been featured in Forbes, where she was dubbed the “Conversion Queen” for her impressive stats. Her unique experience includes helping clients generate major revenue by way of paid marketing, but now, Jennifer has become known for her prowess in utilizing Facebook ads for her client's success.

Jennifer is deeply committed to helping female entrepreneurs reach their goals, and this mission is evident through The Ad Girls, where she’s built a team of women marketing pros who carry out an extensive array of marketing solutions tailored for female-owned businesses. Her company provides a simple ad-driven results process that yields an average 22x return on investment. For every $3500 spent on ads, The Ad Girls’ clients are earning approximately $60,000 in revenue. Simple and straightforward, these ads generate upwards of 100 qualified sales calls booked per month for clients without the need for complex sales funnels. Jennifer’s ad strategies cost her clients less while helping them earn more, all while being a simple, seamless, scalable strategy for success. Jennifer is a must-have resource for any female entrepreneur who is serious about expanding in their space at a fraction of the marketing cost.

Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles by connecting their clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.



The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Jennifer Spivak, as well as the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea out into the world. More information can be found at our website.

ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.

