September 26, 2022

Two Months after Historic Flooding, over $85 Million in Assistance has been Approved for St. Louis Area Residents

Governor Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes over $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners. Continuing reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

