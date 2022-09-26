Two Months after Historic Flooding, over $85 Million in Assistance has been Approved for St. Louis Area Residents
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 26, 2022
Governor Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes over $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners. Continuing reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov