November 16, 2016 - MEETING IS CANCELLED

The meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee scheduled for November 16, 2016, is cancelled. This meeting was announced in the Federal Register of Tuesday, August 30, 2016 (Vol. 81, No. 168, FR pages 59634, 59635).

October 13, 2016

On October 13, 2016, the committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in an influenza virus vaccine for the 2017 southern hemisphere influenza season. Committee members will participate via teleconference.

May 11, 2016

On May 11, 2016, the committee will meet by teleconference. In open session, the committee will hear updates of the research program in the Laboratory of Bacterial Polysaccharides, Division of Bacterial, Parasitic, and Allergenic Products, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA.

March 4, 2016

On March 4, 2016, the committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2016-2017 influenza season.

January 14, 2016

On January 14, 2016, the committee will meet by teleconference. In open session, the committee will hear updates of the research program in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of Viral Products, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA.