Berkeley Humane Joins 280+ Shelters Nationally & BISSELL Pet Foundation in Fall “Empty the Shelters” Event
Reduced Pet Adoption Fees this Weekend!BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society) and BISSELL Pet Foundation have teamed up to do their part in taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50. The “Empty the Shelters” event will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2, 11am – 4:00pm, at 2700 Ninth Street in Berkeley. Berkeley Humane is one of 280+ shelters around the country participating in the fall “Empty the Shelters” event, with funding provided by BISSELL Pet Foundation.
“Since early this year shelters across the country started experiencing unprecedented overcrowding and now that the weather is getting colder the situation is getting dire,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane. “There are simply more animals coming in than adopters, which has created a crisis in every community and shelters are at capacity.”
While the past several years have been incredibly challenging, the volunteers and staff at Berkeley Humane have found ways to overcome barriers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the doors open to adoption. This year Berkeley Humane will find loving homes for 1,000 dogs and cats, and the grant from BISSELL Pet Foundation reduces adoption fees and will go a long way toward helping achieve this goal.
"It has been a challenging year for our nation's animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance."
Every animal adopted at Berkeley Humane receives medical care and behavioral evaluations before being made available for adoptions. Included are all current vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, felv/fiv test for cats at the discretion of our veterinarian, or heartworm preventative for dogs. The adoption package also includes a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animals Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, optional discounted pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through Berkeley Humane’s dog training program, Spay the Bay.
“So, if you’ve been thinking about adding a furry pet member to your family before the holiday season, this weekend is a really the best time to do it,” said Zerwekh.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: “Empty the Shelters” Reduced Adoption Fees ($50)
WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, October 1 & 2, 2022, 11:00am – 4:00pm
WHY: Send pets home to loving families, freeing up space for other animals
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at berkeleyhumane.org.
ABOUT BISSELL PET FOUNDATION
BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,600 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.
