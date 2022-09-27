History in the Making: the Métis Nation of Alberta announces Constitution vote

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) announced that after years of consultation and engagement, the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution is ready to go to a vote. This November, many of the nearly 56,000 citizens of the MNA who are aged 16 and over will be able to vote in person, by mail, or online on this historic constitution.

"All my life, I have listened to the stories of the many Alberta Métis who fought for our rights. Our ancestors have brought us to this moment, and we must carry forward their legacy. Today, we come together to finish what we began almost a century ago and to safeguard the rights of our children for generations to come. We are the Otipemisiwak, the people who govern themselves. Our ancestors are watching; our time is now," said Audrey Poitras, President, Métis Nation of Alberta.

With a constitution, the MNA will take the final steps towards recognition as an equal order of government within Canada, and the Métis will have increased authority to negotiate their rights and claims. This vote marks a critical next step on the Métis road to reconciliation, self-government, and self-determination.

"The 94th Métis Nation of Alberta Annual Assembly resolved that the final draft of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution was approved and will be voted on by MNA citizens." Said Del Graff, MNA Chief Electoral Officer shared during his remarks. "As part of the ratification vote process, the Constitution Commission will be hosting information sessions across the province over the next two months. Every MNA citizen on the Voters List will be mailed: a voter information card, a copy of the Notice of Vote, a mail-in ballot package, and instructions for how to review the Constitution online."

This was, and will continue to be, a significant team effort. There have been many people working hard to get the MNA to this historic moment. The Constitution Commission has had a very big job to do over more than 2 years, and their work continues until the conclusion of the voting process. To help deliver the ratification vote, the MNA has appointed a new self-government implementation team, led by Garrett Tomlinson, who will bring all of the moving parts together.

In order to make the collective dream of our ancestors a reality, we need each and every Métis citizen to get involved and vote for our Constitution.

Visit MNAconstitution.com for more information.

About the Métis Nation of Alberta:

Since 1928, the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) has governed the Métis within Alberta. Our mandate is to be a representative voice on behalf of Métis people within Alberta, provide Métis people an opportunity to participate in government policy and, most importantly, promote and facilitate the advancement of Métis people through the pursuit of self-reliance, self-determination, and self-management.

SOURCE Metis Nation of Alberta