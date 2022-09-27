Endonovo Therapeutics Signs Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire A Highly Profitable Texas Concrete Construction Company

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. ENDV and Western Star Concrete LLC, a highly profitable Texas concrete construction company located in the greater Dallas region, today announced the signing of a definitive purchase agreement for Endonovo to acquire all of Western Star's assets and business operations.



The Agreement is a unique opportunity to greatly enhance Western Star's position as a regional leader in the specialty concrete construction sector with multiple expansion opportunities generally throughout the Southeast region of the US. Presently, Western Star business generates revenue with net annual operating profits of $6.3 million.

"The acquisition of the Western Star assets and the opportunities to expand into other geographic regions in Texas present significant opportunities to significantly increase company net cash flows. The current profitability and future demonstrable growth provides a great value for Endonovo and our shareholders", CEO Alan Collier said in making the announcement. "This opportunity will be accretive for Endonovo's valuation from year one. There will be significant potential for synergies estimated, under normal operating conditions and generate between $30 million and $60 million in revenues per year according to three-year lookback financial reporting," he said.

Collier also pointed out: "The new Endonovo construction entity formed will aim to continue to generate a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of an estimated 15% to 20% annually. Ongoing business will be structured and expanded through the already successful Western Star management team that, as an example produced 52% growth from 2020 to 2021. Western Star financial performance has sustained a 15% to 20% CAGR over a three-year financial lookback in the specialized concrete construction sector. Our vision for Western Star's business expansion would have broad geographical reach with present marketing plans to expand into multiple Texas cities in the next few years."

The acquisition of Western Star allows Endonovo to expand and solidify its mergers and acquisition division, directed by Endonovo's Director of Corporate Development, Garry Michael Kann. The current corporate strategy of the mergers and acquisition division is to expand company assets through the Build Up of complementary, highly profitable specialty construction businesses with complimentary businesses throughout the U.S.

Western Star has established an excellent reputation in the residential building sector in one of the nation's top housing markets for 2022 as written by realtor.com. Specialized construction is an extremely strong growth potential market. For example, Statista.com forecast the annual growth rate of 3.89% is expected CAGR 2022-2025). U.S. specialized construction is also a resilient sector dominated by long-term contracts with recurring revenue streams and a strong EBITDA-to-cash conversion rate, which will help underpin Endonovo's future profits.

Closing of the transaction is estimated to be by December 15, 2022. The proposed acquisition has been approved by the both the Board of Directors of Endonovo and Western Star's owner.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema. It also has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



Investor Relations Contact:

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Steve Barnes

(800) 701-1223 Ext. 108

sbarnes@endonovo.com

www.endonovo.com

Media Contact:

Gregory A. McAndrews

Greg McAndrews & Associates

(310) 804-7037

greg@gregmcandrews.com

XXX