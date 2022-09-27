Koning Celebrates Launch of Koning Clinic with Ribbon-Cutting Event

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Koning Corporation was joined by top minds in the health, tech, and financial industries, for the inauguration of their new Koning Clinic. This event signifies the start of a new era for the company, as Koning begins to expand its operations across the country via retail clinics.

"It was amazing to meet all of the many investors, some of whom flew in internationally to support Koning," says Matthew Stack, Koning CFO. "To see such a global support network is inspiring and humbling to all of the Koning team."

The ribbon-cutting event came shortly after the announcement of a Koning partnership with innovation firm, 11TEN, and DocPanel, a third-party reading community of subspecialty radiologists.

"With our partnerships in place with 11TEN and DocPanel, we are primed to grow into walk-in clinics - a huge step forward in increasing accessibility to women everywhere," says Naomi Cosman, VP of Marketing at Koning. "The event last week was our announcement to the patient and healthcare communities that we are ready to provide better breast imaging options to every woman, no matter where she chooses to receive her exam."

The Koning Clinic in Norcross will be managed by Dr. John A. Cutrone of Emory/St. Francis in Columbus, GA. The opening of this clinic indicates a milestone in the company's process of receiving its screening indication.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT. Koning Breast CT (KBCT 1000) is FDA PMA approved. Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com.

