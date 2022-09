Rush Bowls Further Expands Brand Presence in Home Market

Pioneer in Blended Fruit Bowls Announces a Multitude of New Colorado Area Locations

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Bowls – the fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – announced today, a newly-signed development deal that will bring three new franchise locations to Erie, CO. This new deal accompanies three other Rush Bowls locations that are slated to open next year in the state:

1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202

80202 3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205

80205 11010 Cross Peak View, Ste 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

"The opening of more Rush Bowls locations in the Colorado market is a fulfillment of one of our goals to intentionally grow in our home state," said Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. "The demand we are experiencing for Rush Bowls has been incredible, so we're going to continue targeting new development deals that make our brand's healthy menu items as widely available as possible."

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand's bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

"It's a very exciting time for our brand to be seeing this constant demand for new Colorado Rush Bowls locations," said Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls. "We aim to meet this demand head-on by opening new locations throughout the state and making Rush Bowls a household name not only in our backyard, but throughout the country.45

For more information on Rush Bowls and its continued expansion throughout Colorado and the U.S., please visit www.rushbowls.com.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York's financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people's lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 38 restaurants open and operating in 21 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 24+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls', visit www.rushbowls.com, and for more information on the brand's franchise opportunity, visit https://rushbowls.com/franchise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-bowls-further-expands-brand-presence-in-home-market-301634651.html

SOURCE Rush Bowls