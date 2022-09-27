Modernizing business travel will yield tens of billions in economic value, finds Amadeus commissioned study

Digitalizing expenses could free equivalent of 121,476 full time employees in the United States for more productive tasks. Better managing travel spend to save $24B a year for large companies in the US.

MIAMI (PRWEB) September 27, 2022

Business travel is a top indirect spend area for many companies and could be challenging to manage efficiently without the right digital tools. Today's fragmented approach means adherence to travel policies is irregular, ‘on-trip' spend like meals and taxis are rarely managed, and a reliance on manual expense claims burden travelers, finance teams and managers with administrative tasks.

A new era in business travel is emerging to support hybrid working, with companies focused on how travel can deliver maximum value in this new environment. That's why Amadeus commissioned experts from the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) to model the economic benefits should the industry apply the latest in end-to-end spend management technology.

Based on research with corporate travel and finance teams from large companies in the US, UK, France, and Germany, CEBR's work highlights the economic opportunities of digitally transforming travel and expense. According to the study, end-to-end spend management delivers economic benefits to those in the US in two primary areas:

1) Productivity improvements for travelers, managers and finance teams from digitalizing expenses save over two hours per expense claim, equating to 121,476 full time equivalent employees and $9.6B in gross economic value.

2) Direct travel spend efficiencies result in savings of $24B or 8.38% of direct travel spend made by large companies in the US. Savings are achieved through reductions in fraud and error, as well as more consistent application of company travel policies.

End-to-end spend management completely reinvents how companies pay, account for and manage travel. Rather than travelers paying and reclaiming, instead the traveler is provided with a virtual card containing a pre-agreed budget for the trip. The virtual card is stored on the traveler's smartphone so they can easily pay with the company's money while traveling. Not only does this mean travelers no longer need to submit expense reports, but also that finance teams gain efficiencies in three key areas:

